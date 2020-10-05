Three England players to be kept away from the squad as a precaution after reportedly attending party

The Football Association has confirmed that the trio will not immediately link up with the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad at St George’s Park “as a precaution”, having been in attendance at Abraham’s surprise party on Saturday night.

The arrivals of Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell into England’s squad for their upcoming Nations League matches will be delayed. It’s reported that the FA want to keep the players apart from the rest of the England squad after they attended a house party at the weekend.

Separately, Raheem Sterling has been ruled out of all three matches through injury.

As a precaution, the arrival of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho in to camp will be delayed.

England face Wales at Wembley on Thursday (8 October) before hosing Belgium on Sunday (11 October) and Denmark on Wednesday (14 October) in their Nations League ties.

A statement said : “However, as a precaution to understand if there is any risk to the wider group, the arrival of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will be delayed. This is to allow time to gather further information of a social gathering that all three players reportedly attended over the weekend.”

The Independent are reporting that Chelsea striker Abraham was not aware that the event was going to take place and that it was attended by around 20 people.

There’s a concern that those in attendance were in breach of the UK government’s coronavirus restrictions.

This isn’t the first time that Gareth Southgate has had COVID-related issues to deal with regarding the behaviour of England players.

Following the last international window, after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood broke England’s strict COVID protocols, Southgate warned the two players that trust needed to be rebuilt.

Three days after making their senior debuts in the narrow 1-0 win against Iceland, the youngsters had to watch England’s’ 0-0 Nations League draw in Denmark from home.

Foden and Greenwood were banished from the squad after what Southgate called a “very serious” breach of coronavirus protocols, with footage emerging of the duo with local girls in Iceland.

They were also not picked for the current squad too as further punishment.

On the football side of things, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been ruled out of the games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark through injury.

Gareth Southgate will begin his preparations with 27 players and Chelsea full-back Reece James has been handed his first senior call-up having initially been part of the u21 squad.

Here’s the England squad in full:

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)*, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)*, Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Danny Ings (Southampton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)*, Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)