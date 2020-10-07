Rio Ferdinand on the role he played in getting Edinson Cavani to join Manchester United

If Edinson Cavani scores lots of goals at Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand will get some credit.

Rio Ferdinand has said he contacted Edinson Cavani to ask him to join Manchester United months before his move to Old Trafford was finalised.

The Red Devils wrapped up a deal for the Uruguayan striker on transfer deadline day, with the 33-year-old striker signing a one-year contract with United.

The former PSG and Napoli striker was one of four deals completed on deadline day by United, with Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo also coming in.

Speaking about Cavani’s move to Manchester United, Ferdinand told the FIVE YouTube channel: ‘It’s mad because I reached out to Cavani on social media in January. I used to do it as player. I would get hold of players and ask, ‘would you come to Manchester United?’ Because I’m a fan! I message players all the time.”

Cavani has scored 341 goals in 556 club matches, including a record 200 in 301 appearances for PSG, who he left in June.

However, Ferdinand thinks the 33-year-old is a decent signing and believes that United’s less experienced players — Mason Greenwood in particular — will be able to learn from him.

“Listen, Cavani was flattered that someone connected to the club was saying that. I thought he would jump at the chance [to join] and that’s what has happened. I highlighted Cavani as a player to buy during the last transfer window because we’ve got three supremely talented young strikers who need help.

“They’re going to need assistance. Martial is a prime example because he’s going to be suspended now (after his red card against Tottenham) and we need someone to step in. The way Cavani plays, the way he applies himself, the way he trains, his experience, what he could teach the likes of Mason Greenwood.

“He’s scored so many goals and won multiple trophies. For Greenwood to watch him on a daily basis, he will benefit the most.”

You can view Ferdinand’s comments in full below.