Edinson Cavani is already talking about his potential next club after Manchester United

“Any footballer would like to play there,” said Manchester United’s new striker Edinson Cavani.

Having completed his deadline day transfer to Manchester United, it appears that COVID restrictions could halt Edinson Cavani’s debut for the Red Devils but speaking with ESPN, it appears that the Uruguayan striker is already contemplating his next move.

Having signed a two-year deal at Old Trafford, the 33-year-old has said that he is keen on a move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors after his stint with Manchester United ends.

Cavani moved to Old Trafford on Monday after spending seven seasons with PSG but before joining United, the former Napoli striker said he was in discussions with Boca vice president Juan Roman Riquelme over a possible move to Argentina.

“Roman wrote to me with great respect, he wanted to know how I was in this situation, with a very particular salary and we had a very respectful talk. Boca is a giant of the world, any footballer would like to play there. There have been several Uruguayans that have played there. Following the history of our football arouses curiosity a bit,” Cavani told ESPN.

As for his future, PSG’s all-time record goalscorer has not ruled out playing in the famous blue and yellow jersey.

“There are some secrets from the conversation with Roman, you have to ask him if he wants to tell them. We will see what happens in the future. It would be very nice to be able to play at Boca one day,” he said.

After being given the famous No.7 shirt at United, Cavani will be expected to spearhead Solskjaer’s attack and while he’s fully focused on the job at hand, he’s also looking further ahead too.

“I have a two-year contract with Manchester United. I want to do my best here. I feel good. The day I return to South America is not going to be when I have nothing left to give. I am realistic, I want to play until I feel good. I will play these two years and see if I continue or go back to South America,” he said.

Cavani will not make his Manchester United debut in their next Premier League game at Newcastle due to having to quarantine but he is expected to be available to face his former side Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Having been a free agent, Cavani has not been part of an elite sport ‘bubble’ meaning he is not exempt from the 14-day quarantine which people arriving from France must adhere to under current coronavirus guidelines.

However, United fans could be seeing him for the first time against PSG.

