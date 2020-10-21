Didi Hamann has an idea when Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool

The former Liverpool midfielder has an idea when Jurgen Klopp will leave the club.

A few days ago marked the fifth anniversary of Jurgen Klopp’s appointment at Liverpool and since replacing Brendan Rodgers at Anfield, the change has been nothing short of spectacular.

To put things into perspective, Klopp’s first game in charge of the Reds was a Premier League match on October 17, 2015 against Spurs at White Hart Lane, which finished 0-0.

In terms of the starting XI for that match, Klopp called upon the likes of Simon Mignolet, Alberto Moreno, Natahniel Clyne, Lucas, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi, and James Milner.

On the bench that day was; Adam Bogdan, Kolo Toure, Jerome Sinclair, Joao Carlos Texiera and Connor Randall.

Yes, the changes to the squad have been vast but what’s even more seismic is the German’s impact on the club, in terms of playing style and trophies.

The former Dortmund coach led the Reds to their first league title in 30 years last season as they won the league with seven games to spare.

Their Premier League triumph came after winning the Champions League at the end of 2018/19, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Madrid final. Liverpool also lost the previous Champions League final to Real Madrid and aside from this, Klopp previously took Liverpool into the Europa League final where they lost to Sevilla.

At present, the Liverpool manager is contracted until 2024 but his fellow countryman and former Liverpool midfielder, Dietmar Hamann, has warned Liverpool fans that Jurgen Klopp will either be “lying on the beach” or managing the Germany national team before 2025.

“It is astonishing that Jürgen Klopp has already been a coach at Liverpool for five years. But when you are successful, time goes by faster. Since the Champions League victory against Tottenham in 2019 and the first title this summer for Liverpool after 30 years, this coach is a living legend.

“I would wish for Liverpool that he would still be the coach in 2025. But either Klopp will be lying on the beach, or he will be the coach of the German national team,” Hamann told SportBILD (via Sport Witness).

Later in the interview, Hamann details how he had a minor role in bringing Klopp to Anfield.

“He was a good and experienced coach at the time. Today he is the best coach in the world. I remember the late summer of 2015, when I was travelling with the team as Liverpool ambassador. The then coach Brendan Rodgers was under a lot of pressure. I went to the current CEO Billy Hogan, who was still Commercial Director at the time and threw Jürgen Klopp’s name into the ring. I said that Liverpool needed Klopp, that he understood the club and the city. I raved about his successes with Dortmund.

“Of course, I can’t judge whether my recommendation contributed in part to the Klopp commitment. When Klopp introduced himself as “The Normal One” in October, I knew that Liverpool was a good idea.”

As for the immediate future of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they have the difficult task of facing Ajax in Amsterdam for their opening Champions League fixture tonight.