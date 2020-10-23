David Moyes would prefer to see the Old Firm in the Premier League over the European League

Celtic and Rangers joining the Premier League has been discussed for years.

After Project Big Picture threatened to reorganise English football, the new plans for a European-wide super league that’s backed by FIFA would revolutionise football.

A few days ago, it was reported that Manchester United and Liverpool are in talks to create a new European Premier League, which is backed by a $6 billion (£4.6 billion) financing package.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham are also candidates to join this new league that would reshape the sport’s global landscape.

More than a dozen teams from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain are in negotiations about becoming founder members of the competition, with a provisional start date said to have been discussed as early as 2022.

Of course, any such plans would have a seismic impact on the domestic leagues of those respective countries and during his most recent press conference, West Ham manager David Moyes was asked to provide his thoughts on the subject.

Having been born in Glasgow and represented Celtic for three years, Moyes knows just how passionate the support for Celtic and Rangers is, but the West Ham manager feels that before any European Super League is introduced, the Old Firm should be incorporated into the Premier League.

Of course, this idea isn’t revolutionary – only recently, Dermot Desmond said that the acceleration of changes in the broadcast and digital rights landscape brought about by the coronavirus pandemic is likely to prompt a rethink by English clubs of their opposition to the involvement of the Old Firm in a reformulated Premier League – and Moyes thinks the including the Old Firm in England’s top tier has merit, especially now that the idea of redrawing leagues is up for discussion.

“I think that one good thing that the Premier League does is that when I had my year in Spain, I learned that most of the money goes to Real Madrid and Barcelona. Then the rest of the clubs get their appropriate amount shared down because of TV money. That’s the last thing we want to happen in the Premier League. The one thing we will say is everyone gets the same at the start, we all got the same amount of money. Obviously, the bigger clubs will earn more from extra TV games but at least at the start, we try to be fair,” he said.

However, the former Manchester United and Sunderland manager was very much in favour of Celtic and Rangers joining the top flight of English football.

Moyes adds: “If we’re going to get into a situation where certain clubs are going to have so much more than the others, it’s going to hurt the competition. Like, the games we have in the Premier League where at the moment, it’s very difficult to judge the outcome of so many of the games. I hope it doesn’t happen and I’ve been one that’s championing that Celtic and Rangers should be joining the Premier League.

“I’ve been hoping for 40 years that this would be the case, that they would have been invited down to England because the two clubs up there are huge and would be great. So, why suddenly now are making something up and thinking that we should have a European League.”

You can view Moyes’ comments in full below.

🗣 "I think Celtic & Rangers should've been joining the Premier League, I've been hoping that for 40 years. Why suddenly now we make something up and we think that we should have a European League?" David Moyes is against the 'European Premier League' proposals pic.twitter.com/6BsGt7yFj7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 23, 2020

