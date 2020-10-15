Darren Randolph apologises for his mistake which led to Finland’s goal

Darren Randolph holds his hands up and is taking positives from the defeat.

If ever there’s a sign that Stephen Kenny needs his luck to change, it came from an extremely uncharacteristic error by Ireland’s goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Finland’s winner came in the 66th minute at the Olympic Stadium following a sloppy short kickout from Randolph which rolled to the feet of Teemu Pukki just outside the penalty area.

The Norwich striker then played the ball across the box and after a defensive scramble, Fredrik Jensen put the ball in the net, just like he did in the reverse fixture in Dublin.

Speaking after the game, the West Ham ‘keeper took to Instagram to apologise for his mistake.

“Not the way we wanted to end this round of games. And not how I wanted my 47th cap to go. The lads were brilliant after what’s been a turbulent trip, to say the least and didn’t deserve to lose. I hold my hands up and apologise for my part in tonight’s defeat. But lots of positives in how we’re playing and some very bright youngsters coming through. Thanks for your support and messages,” he said.

Speaking about Darren Randolph’s error, Stephen Kenny absolved the ‘keeper of any blame for the goal.

“Listen, as I’ve said, we’ve kept two clean sheets against Slovakia and Wales. We were good defensively here (Finland), including Darren Randolph who has been excellent for us. Sometimes, you can’t legislate for a mistake and Darren has been very consistent for us. It was his 47th international tonight and I think he’s been consistent for us for a number of years. It’s just one of those things that you have to accept. Of course, it’s a disappointing goal to give away but it’s hard to believe we didn’t score then with the opportunities we had,” said Kenny.

You can view Kenny’s comments in full below about the game and Darren Randolph’s mistake.

"Matt Doherty had a header over the bar, he'd a shot wide. Aaron Connolly two efforts. Enda Stevens hit the bar & Ronan Curtis. That was just in the last half hour." Stephen Kenny on Ireland's performance in Finland.#FINIRL | #COYBIG | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/WNwgXw2aID — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 14, 2020

