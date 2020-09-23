Former Liverpool player believes Thiago’s arrival will cause ‘many unhappy faces’ at the club

The former Liverpool star also thinks Wijnaldum’s time at the club is done.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Thiago Alcantara’s arrival at Anfield could cause a few “unhappy faces” in their squad and spell the end of Gini Wijnaldum’s time at the club.

The Spanish international’s arrival means that Liverpool now have several midfield players that are all vying for three places, with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain complementing Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, who all started at Stamford Bridge – Fabinho starting at centre-back.

However, Thiago made an instant impact on his debut, coming off the bench against Chelsea at half-time during their 2-0 victory.

At present, the future of Gini Wijnaldum is uncertain with the Dutchman heavily linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the summer.

It’s believed that the former Newcastle United player is keen on teaming up with Ronald Koeman, who he worked with for the Netherlands, and he only has one year left on his current deal too.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Murphy said: “There is no doubt in my mind Thiago Alcantara is coming to Liverpool as a first XI player – I doubt very much he’s had any conversations with Jurgen Klopp about sitting on the bench this season.”

He adds: “He has great feet, passes well, has super awareness and can play in any of the midfield positions. I don’t see any risk at under £30million because he only had a year left on his Bayern contract.”

The pundit also believes that the arrival of Thiago will spell the end of Wijnaldum’s time at Anfield.

He said: “I do think Gini Wijnaldum’s departure has an air of inevitability about it now because Liverpool will have seven or eight players challenging for three positions, which means too many unhappy faces for the balance of the squad.”

As for Liverpool’s immediate future, the champions have a busy week with games against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup and Arsenal in the league to come over the next five days.

