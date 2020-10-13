The documentary on John Delaney’s scandals airs tonight and here’s the full trailer

Set record because the Champagne Football documentary airs tonight.

Prior to Ireland’s Nations League match against Wales, the FAI’s Interim CEO Gary Owens was asked by Virgin Media Sport about the playoff defeat to Slovakia and the impact that failure to qualify for Euro 2020 will have on the FAI’s finances.

“All of our financial projections assumed we wouldn’t qualify for the Euros so against what we’re forecasting and what we projected, it won’t have any impact,” said Owens.

However, prior to the financial difficulties that COVID-19 has had on the world at large, the FAI required a financial bailout worth more than €30 million.

The majority of the package will come in the form of new funding from the State, after the Government agreed to provide €19.2 million in new funding, spread across enhanced grants and an interest-free loan.

The remaining value of the package, in excess of €10 million, is made up of increased supports from Uefa and a restructuring of the FAI’s bank debt, as reported by The Irish Times.

For over 14 years, John Delaney was the FAI’s CEO and a member of its board.

In March of 2019, Delaney’s tenure as chief executive of the FAI came to an end, with the Waterford man stepping down from his position to take up a new role as Executive Vice-President.

Delaney also lost his shoes on a night out in Poland during Euro 2012, which is the subject of the following discussion below between Tommy Martin and Mark Tighe in the Champagne Football documentary which airs tonight.

After years of secrecy surrounding the FAI’s inner workings, Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan’s wonderful book Champagne Football gave Irish football fans an insight into the organisation under Delaney’s tenure.

Over the course of fifteen years, John Delaney ran the FAI as his own personal fiefdom. He had his critics, but his power was never seriously challenged until last year when Tighe and Rowan published a sequence of stories in the Sunday Times containing damaging revelations about Delaney’s personal compensation and the parlous financial situation of the FAI.

Delaney’s reputation as a great financial manager was left in tatters. He resigned under pressure, and the FAI was left hoping for a massive bail-out from the Irish taxpayer.

In Champagne Football, Tighe and Rowan dig deep into the story of Delaney’s career and of the FAI’s slide into ruin. They show how he surrounded himself with people whose personal loyalty he could count on, and a board that failed to notice that the association’s finances were shot.

Since being released, Champagne Football: The Rise and Fall of John Delaney and the Football Association of Ireland has topped the literary chairs, and it’s already heading for its third print run due to incredible demand.

In terms of a synopsis, the documentary states: “Virgin Media Sport’s Tommy Martin examines the scandals surrounding John Delaney’s time in the FAI, based on the best-selling book Champagne Football by Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan. Martin is joined in studio Mark Tighe who was named the NewsBrands Ireland Journalist of the Year in 2019 for his reporting on the Delaney scandal.

Champagne Football: Inside John Delaney’s FAI’ airs tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

