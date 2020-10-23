Cascarino explains why Firmino is becoming a ‘huge burden’ on Mo Salah and Sadio Mane

The former Irish international believes there’s something not right with Firmino and Liverpool’s front three.

Having scored 13 goals and conceded just as many in the league so far this season, you definitely can’t say that Liverpool have struggled for goals but one of their famous front three has been goal-shy, Roberto Firmino.

In fact, the 29-year-old has scored just once since football restarted from its coronavirus suspension earlier this year and that came in the 5-3 win against Chelsea in the penultimate league match of last season.

In comparison, Salah and Mane have scored six and four league goals already this term respectively.

Granted, Firmino’s game usually sees him dropping deeper and doing more ‘selfless’ work for the team, but in his latest column for The Times, former Ireland and Chelsea forward Cascarino believes that the Brazilian’s lack of goals is now becoming a ‘huge burden’ on his fellow attackers.

“It is only one goal in 20 Premier League matches now for Roberto Firmino as the Liverpool forward continues to struggle in front of goal. There was nothing particularly wrong with his all-round game against Everton — he linked the play well and was involved in the move for Liverpool’s opener — but his lack of productivity in front of goal is placing a huge burden on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Should this goal drought continue, Firmino cannot afford the creative side of his game to slip,” wrote Cascarino.

When asked about the form of Firmino after the Merseyside derby, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended his striker.

“I don’t know when it becomes a problem for me… but it is not even close to becoming a problem. These are the things where I have to be different to the outside world. I can’t judge moments, periods like you judge them – for me what is important is how influential the player is, how he works for the team,” said Klopp.

Firmino will probably have the chance to end his goalscoring drought when the champions host Sheffield United at Anfield this Saturday.

Read More About: Liverpool