Brian Kerr slams the ‘poisonous culture’ of the FAI during John Delaney’s tenure

The former Republic of Ireland manager has had enough.

Having coached the Republic of Ireland at U-16, U-18, U-20 and senior level, there isn’t a single facet of the FAI that Brain Kerr hasn’t encountered during the 18 years that he was an employee of the Football Association of Ireland.

Kerr’s success at the 1997 World Youth Championships, coupled with titles at both U-16 and U-18 European Championships, gives him a level of credibility that few have when discussing football in this country.

Aside from this, it’s obvious that Kerr has a deep love for the domestic game in all its levels – from grassroots right up to the senior side.

However, ahead of the release of the Champagne Football documentary on Virgin Media, Kerr was asked to provide his insights into the culture that existed at the FAI during John Delaney’s tenure.

“The 15 years that he was in control were a disaster for Irish football and for the game. What’s a disgrace – as much as his behaviour – was that so many people on the inside that knew the skulduggery that was going on, did nothing about it. They said nothing about it and went along with taking the bonuses that were coming from being a part of that culture – a very poisonous culture that was in the FAI at the time.

“They took the benefits of it. They went on the trips, celebrated on the good days, had the parties and took the dessert. Sadly, I think some of those people are still around in the FAI. They need to be cleared out, that’s my view. They never stood up and said anything. They allowed it to happen. It really bugs a lot of people around the game that it happened in that way. People need to be given the answer as to how? I have some ideas about how, but I haven’t got all the answers as to how he achieved that remarkable power to almost do as he wished,” said Kerr.

Champagne Football: Inside John Delaney’s FAI’ airs tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

You can view Kerr’s comments on the FAI and John Delaney below.

