Brian Kerr nails the big problem that’s still crippling the Ireland team under Kenny

It’s still a massive problem that needs fixing and Brian Kerr outlined the problems that Ireland had against Slovakia.

Ireland’s hopes of reaching next summer’s European Championships were cruelly ended on penalties as Slovakia progressed to the play-off final after a 0-0 draw in Bratislava.

Over the coming years, it’s very likely that fans will agonise over footage of Alan Browne’s golden chance to win the game. However, things got even worse for the Preston midfielder and Matt Doherty when they missed the crucial penalties as the hosts prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

The defeat means that Slovakia progress to face Northern Ireland for a place in next summer’s tournament after they beat Bosnia & Herzegovina on penalties.

While there are definitely signs of encouragement from Stephen Kenny’s tenure – the players seem more comfortable in possession and there’s a willingness to attack – scoring goals continues to be a massive problem for this Republic of Ireland side.

Prior to the game in Bratislava, Ireland had scored just 14 times in their previous 16 games. In fact, no Republic of Ireland player has scored more than once in Euro 2020 qualifying so far with their seven goals all scored by different players.

Ireland have also failed to score in four of their last six competitive games (2 goals scored in total).

Speaking with Virgin Media Sport, Brian Kerr said that there are plenty of positives to be taken from the defeat, but outlined that Kenny needs to add goals to his team.

“It’s promising. We’ve had three matches – the first two were before the players went back to their clubs and were really playing games – it was hard to judge Finland and Bulgaria. The team certainly tried to play the more progressive way and there was more patience in attempting to build it up from the centre-backs and goalkeeper. Tonight, we didn’t see that so much because they pressed and forced Darren Randolph to kick the ball a bit more.

“When we got it down in the middle of the field, there was good build-up play. So, that’s certainly promising for the future, the style is. We still need to score goals – we got seven in the group, three of them against Gibraltar. Now we’ve come to this stage and we’ve only got one against Bulgaria – a Shane Duffy header that was late in the game – so we’ve still got to score goals.

While optimistic about the future, Kerr was pragmatic as he provided his honest take about Ireland’s Euro 2020 campaign as a whole.

“It’s hard to deal with at the moment. The consequences of it from all sorts of angles are dreadful. It’s not been a good night for us in many ways, not just the result. the fact that the two players had to pull out of the game – I’d say Connolly was probably due to start, I don’t know about Idah. Stephen has only been in three matches and if they won tonight, he had another chance to get to the finals,” said Kerr.

The former Ireland manager added: “Overall, through the whole competition, we’ve not played very well but tonight we played very well and probably deserved to win the match – based on the clearcut chances that were created. There was a lot of good football and it’s hopeful for the future…but that’s about the future. For the present and for the Euro 2020 finals, we’re not going to be there and that’s majorly disappointing. They gave it a good auld go, the Slovakians played well with what they had. The teams were very even, even in their qualifying groups and in the match.

The Republic of Ireland resumes their Nations League campaign against Wales at the Aviva Stadium at 2pm on Sunday. Ireland then travel to face Finland on Wednesday at 5pm.

