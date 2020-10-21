Rio Ferdinand on the Manchester United player Solskjaer ‘must reward’ after PSG win

“Good luck getting this guy out of the team.” Axel Tuanzebe has earned rave reviews.

After conceding 12 goals in their opening four league matches, even the most optimistic Manchester United fan had doubts about the ability of Solskjaer’s side to negate the attacking threat of Neymar, Mbappe, and Di Maria. However, the performance of Axel Tuanzebe allayed those fears.

Granted, the French champions were very poor and their chances weren’t helped by a litany of injuries and COVID-related withdrawals, but nobody could argue that United didn’t deserve the win in Paris.

Alex Telles’ delivery from wide areas has already offered promise, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka made a welcome return to form on the other flank.

However, it was the performance of Axel Tuanzebe in a back-three of Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof that really impressed United fans.

With Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire missing from the squad that travelled to Paris, Solskjaer changed his formation and starting XI, and it worked a treat.

What’s even more surprising is that Axel Tuanzebe’s last performance for Manchester United was in December 2019 against Colchester.

However, Rio Ferdinand thinks Solskjaer must “reward” the 22-year-old defender for his brilliant performance against Paris Saint-Germain by starting him in their next fixture too.

United made the perfect start to their campaign in Group H after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and Marcus Rashford’s brilliant late goal gave them the win.

When asked on BT Sport if Axel Tuanzebe was now undroppable, Ferdinand replied: “Yes. Ole has just said it’s two of the best two strikers in the world, he snuffed out danger many a time today. You have to reward performances like that. He’s had a hard time with injuries – first game in 10 months – to come in and play like that, from in out of the cold, you deserve to be rewarded. But Ole is the man to make that decision.”

Ferdinand added: “This is where Man United have struggled in the last six to 12 months, in them areas chasing players down the channels, they can’t stay with them and then obviously that opens up the back four or back three. But he was smelling danger.”

And his fellow pundit and former Man Utd midfielder Owen Hargreaves agreed with Ferdinand’s opinion on Axel Tuanzebe.

“Good luck getting this guy out of the team. This guy… I love him. He’s a good athlete, he makes good decisions, physically he’s got a good presence, he wasn’t fazed by Mbappe or Neymar. I think he grew into the occasion. We saw a couple of years ago Scott McTominay came here and put in a top performance. This young man… looks like he’s not getting out of the side,” said Hargreaves.

Another ex-Manchester United midfielder was also in the BT studio and Darren Fletcher was impressed with Tuanzebe’s temperament throughout the match.

“He never looked liked he was panicking or at full pelt. It looked like he was thinking ‘ok, this is Mbappe.’ He was comfortable and he dealt with it. Top class,” said Fletcher.

All eyes will be on Solskjaer’s team selection for Saturday’s match against Chelsea to see if Axel Tuanzebe starts.

Axel Tuanzebe just played his first game for Manchester United since December 2019… 100% aerial duels won

92% pass accuracy

7 clearances

1 block A 🔝 display 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z4CaRgGsam — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2020

Read More About: Football, Manchester United, psg