Antoine Griezmann slams racist description of Ansu Fati in a match report

Barcelona started their Champions League campaign in style with a commanding 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros at the Nou Camp.

Once again, Ansu Fati found the back of the net and in doing so, the 17-year-old became the first player to ever score two Champions League goals before turning 18.

That’s just one of the many accolades that the teenager is picking up after he became Barça’s youngest La Liga goalscorer, the youngest player to score and provide an assist in La Liga, and the youngest goal scorer for the Spanish national team.

He’s set for an incredible career but unfortunately, a match report in ABC about Barcelona’s most recent win compared Fati to black street vendors who evade the police.

The report reads: “Ansu was close to scoring with a kick of a pure striker, perfectly turning his body. Ansu when running has something similar to a gazelle, he looks like a young and black street seller, the one you could see running in the Paseo de Gracia shouting “water, water” when the policemen arrive. Postcards of a jungle in the heart of the city. Now it doesn’t happen anymore because of Ada Colau, the delinquents are the policemen and not the street sellers, who don’t need to run away quickly anymore. It is true that without tourists, their business goes down.”

After this report was made public, Fati’s Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann condemned the racist language used.

“Ansu is an exceptional kid who deserves respect like any human being. No to racism and no to bad education” wrote the French striker on Twitter.

Three years ago, Griezmann was involved in his own controversy after he posted a picture of himself dressed as a black basketball player on his social media channels.

The World Cup winner was accused of racism for his ‘blackface’ make-up, an act associated with 19th-century racial stereotypes.

After posting the image and seeing the responses, Griezmann apologised and said: “I recognise it is clumsy on my part. If I have hurt anyone, I apologise.”

He then deleted the image from Twitter and Instagram.

Following the backlash to the match report, an update has since been added which states: “In this chronicle, in my desire to praise the beauty of Ansu’s movements, and his class as a very young player, some expressions were taken as a racist contempt. Nothing is further from my intention, nor from my opinion, very favourable to the player as I have expressed in all my reports since he debuted. I am deeply sorry for the misunderstanding and I apologise to anyone who may have been offended.”

