Ander Herrera reveals the advice he gave Edinson Cavani before he joined Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera spoke to Cavani before he joined Manchester United.

Having thumped Newcastle United 4-1, it didn’t look like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed his new signing Edinson Cavani at St James’ Park but as fans will know, United’s problems this season haven’t been going forward.

In terms of a defensive test, United are going to face a daunting task this week in the Champions League as they take on last season’s beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain.

The game will see the likes of Angel Di Maria and Ander Herrera renew old acquaintances, but an extra level of intrigue could be provided by Edinson Cavani who’s set to make his United debut against his former club.

Cavani scored 200 goals for the Ligue 1 giants and is the club’s all-time top goalscorer, however, he left the Parc des Princes after they couldn’t agree on a new contract.

Former United midfielder Herrera has previously spoken about his involvement in Cavani’s move to Old Trafford but in a new interview with The Telegraph, the Spaniard has elaborated on what he told his former teammate about life at Manchester United.

The former Atheltic Bilbao midfielder chatted to Cavani and told him to jump at the chance to head to the “biggest club in England”.

But he also sounded a warning – that once you are a Manchester United player, it stays with you for life.

“I think we spoke about five minutes before he said yes. He called me and said, ‘I need to make a decision now and you are the last person I am speaking to before I make that decision’. I told him to play for Manchester United is an opportunity that is for the rest of your life.”

Herrera also warned the Uruguayan that there’s an extra layer of pressure that comes with being a United player.

“To play for other clubs in the Premier League you are a Premier League player but if you are a Manchester United player then you are a Manchester United player for life. It is different. I have been all around the world and been recognised as a Manchester United player and I have the respect of everyone.

“I think Cavani is also made for Old Trafford; the way he fights for every ball – even the way he celebrates goals, he is a very Manchester United player. I told him he was going to play for the biggest club in the UK. I don’t think he needed to hear that from me but mine was the last opinion.”

All eyes will be on Solksjaer’s team selection on Tuesday because Cavani might be in for a debut that he’ll definitely remember.

