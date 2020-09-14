Jose Mourinho gives his take on Amazon’s Spurs documentary after Everton defeat

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he is happy the documentary cameras following his team last season are gone so he can keep his message to his players after their loss to Everton private.

Spurs got off to the worst possible start in their season opener after they lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal gave Everton the win.

The defeat was the first time that Mourinho has lost an opening day fixture in the Premier League and while Jordan Pickford did produce two excellent saves to keep out Dele Alli and Matt Doherty, Spurs looked lethargic and flat throughout.

In Mourinho’s post-match interview with Sky, the Portuguese coach singled out Doherty’s performance for comment.

“The players who didn’t have pre-season, we don’t have now the possibility to give them a pre-season but we have a lot of matches now to play consecutively,” Mourinho said.

“We have to use these matches, not just to win them and the knockout ones are obviously decisive ones with everything decided in 120 minutes or even penalties, and try to use this to improve the form of some players because some of them were really in trouble.

“You can look to Doherty, a player who is normally in incredible condition. He didn’t have pre-season. He went direct from holidays to national team matches. No pre-season at all. Direct and not one single training session, direct from holidays to national team. He played two consecutive matches and today he was not Matt Doherty like he normally is.”

Over the last few weeks, football fans have been given an inside look at the day-to-day routine of Spurs in Amazon’s documentary All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur. The series chronicles Mourinho’s first year in charge of the club after he replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the hotseat.

Speaking with the BBC after the Everton defeat, the Tottenham manager was asked how he’s going to improve the state of mind of his players and said that he’s happy the Amazon cameras are now gone from the club.

Having seen the conversation he had with Sergie Aurier and Danny Rose in All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, we can see why.

“State of mind is to face the game with the right state of mind! With ambition, commitment, with desire, all these ingredients that are important. My message is inside, and I’m so happy there are no more Amazon cameras, so things can stay inside between us, it’s the way I like it.”

As for Tottenham’s immediate future, they have their single-leg Europa League knock-out tie against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Bulgaria on Thursday. After this, they travel to St Mary’s to take on Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

