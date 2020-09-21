Ather defeat to Crystal Palace in their season opener, the pressure is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring in new players to bolster his squad and it appears that he has identified a new left-back for Manchester United, Alex Telles.

Disorganised, chaotic, and riddled with panic. If Alex Telles joins Manchester United, that’s the type of back-four he’ll have to improve.

That’s how Manchester United’s back-four looked at Old Trafford whenever Crystal Palace’s front-four of Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend, and Jeffrey Schlupp got on the ball.

Granted, United were missing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and like every other team, have endured a disrupted pre-season, but Solskjaer’s side looked miles off the pace as they slumped to defeat.

Jamie Jackson, Manchester football correspondent for The Guardian, is reporting that Porto left-back Alex Telles is hopeful that a deal to move to join Manchester United will occur this week.

Aside from their defensive frailties, a big problem for United in the left-back area has been a lack of creativity.

As for Telles, the Brazilian left-back scored 11 goals in 31 appearances for Porto in the Portuguese top-flight last campaign, while he also contributed eight assists.

When compared to United’s left-back options – Shaw and Brandon Williams – it makes for stark reading.

In all competitions, Williams scored one goal and had seven assists in 37 appearances while Shaw scored once and set up three goals.

In terms of the league only, Shaw failed to register a goal or assist across 1,764 league minutes in the 2019/20 season.

Granted, Williams is still learning his trade and has been limited in terms of appearances – but it’s clear that United are devoid of an attacking threat in that area.

Telles is also in the final year of his contract at the Portuguese giants and could leave this summer.

There were reports earlier this month that Telles’ representatives had travelled to Manchester in an effort to tie up a transfer to Man Utd as soon as possible.

Portuguese publication A Bola are also reporting that there has been ‘concrete progress’ in recent hours over a deal for Telles, with his agent Pini Zahavi trying to get Man Utd to pay €20m.

It’s reported that Telles will earn about €4m a year, which is almost four times what he gets paid now.

In the aftermath of United’s defeat to Crystal Palace, Luke Shaw called on the club to sign more players.

“We are a very good group, but personally I think we need more players to strengthen the squad,” Shaw told Norway’s TV2.

“It can give us a boost. When you look around at how other teams are strengthening their teams, then we must also do it to keep up with the others.”

Well, if Alex Telles arrives at Manchester United, Shaw will definitely have more competition for his starting place.

