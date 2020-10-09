Stephen Kenny explains why Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly were missing against Slovakia

Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly were missing from the squad due to COVID-related reasons and some false claims circulated on WhatsApp about the reason why.

As Ireland’s team to face Slovakia was announced, the omission of Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly raised eyebrows because both players featured for Stephen Kenny in his first two games in charge. However, their absence was related to COVID.

In fact, you could argue that the Brighton player was Ireland’s most positive attacker in the matches against Bulgaria and Finland, while Idah also performed well.

However, in his post-match interview, Kenny said that he was deprived of Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly for the Slovakia tie after they were deemed to be close contacts of a second backroom staff member that tested positive for COVID-19 on the day of the match.

Kenny has claimed that the Irish interpretation of COVID-19 rules was the reason why Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah missed the play-off defeat.

“We have different rules in Ireland than the UK. They’re much more stringent (in Ireland). The two-metre rule in Ireland and they would be deemed close contacts to one of our non-footballing staff. If they were in the UK they would have been perfectly entitled to play. Ireland has more stringent rules and we had to abide by the medical advice,” said Kenny, before referring to the distance between Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and this FAI staff member on the flight to Bratislava.

“We appealed it on the basis of (distance of) 1.7 metres as opposed to 1.9 metres, that’s how far they were away – as opposed to 2 metres which would have made them ok. That wasn’t deemed sufficient. That’s the way it goes and we can’t do anything about that” added the manager, without clarifying where the specific appeal was directed towards.

“The two lads are fine; they feel fine, they feel perfectly well. We don’t have any issues in the camp, really, it was an issue with a non-footballing member of staff. It’s one of the rules we had to adhere to really, that was it.”

After the positive COVD-test for a member of Ireland’s backroom team, the squad had travelled to Slovakia on the basis of a government exemption.

In what was only Kenny’s third game in charge, an encouraging Ireland performance failed to produce any goals as the boys in green were eliminated on penalties, Slovakia winning the shootout after Alan Browne and Matt Doherty both failed to convert from the spot.

Ireland’s next match is a Nations League clash on Sunday with Wales before they fly to Helsinki to face Finland.

You can view Kenny’s comments in full below.

Stephen Kenny says his team showed "great qualities as Irish men" and deserved to win but "just couldn't score that goal we needed". #RTEsoccer #SVKIRL #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/kVimzXU6iN — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 8, 2020

