Zinedine Zidane confirms Gareth Bale ‘didn’t want to play’ against Man City

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed that Gareth Bale ‘didn’t want to play’ in the Champions League against Manchester City.

Gareth Bale was left out of Madrid’s 24-man squad for their last 16 second leg against City.

The Welsh forward has been a bit part player at Madrid this season, starting just 14 games in all competitions.

Bale featured only twice after the restart and the Real manager outlined that he did not want to be selected for Friday’s game.

“It was a personal conversation I had with him. He preferred not to play,” said Zidane.

“The rest remains between me and him but he said he didn’t want to play.”

Madrid must overturn a 2-1 deficit when they face Man City in Manchester on Friday night. Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne gave City victory in February.

Bale looked as though he would leave Madrid last summer and head to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning. A deal however fell through and he stayed in the Spanish capital.

Since the restart, Bale looked largely disinterested as Madrid won ten in a row to clinch the La Liga title.

The 31-year-old has been with Madrid since 2013 but it’s likely that his future will be away from the Bernabeu.

Zidane was also asked if he believes Bale will leave Madrid this summer.

“I don’t know. Now he is a current player at Real Madrid. That has not changed. He is our player.”

“I respect that and I respect him, like everyone else.

“He preferred not to play. That is the only thing I can tell you. The rest of us are all here, preparing for the game. The only thing we are concentrating on is the game.”

The winners of the tie between Madrid and City will face either Lyon or Juventus in the quarter-finals.