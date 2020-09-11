Zidane reportedly gives Man United blessing to sign Sergio Reguilon

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly given Manchester United his blessing to sign left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Sergio Reguilon has caught the eye of those at Old Trafford having spent last season on loan at Sevilla from Madrid. United are currently in the market for more competition at left-back.

The Red Devils have both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams currently struggling with injuries and are in need of cover.

Real Madrid had been reluctant to do a deal with United without a buy-back clause being included in the contract. The Red Devils were reportedly unhappy at the idea of the clause.

According to El Desmarque however Zidane has reportedly had a change of heart and is willing to do the deal without the potential buyback clause.

The Real Madrid boss is keen to get the club on his side as they are reportedly still interested in a potential future deal for midfielder Paul Pogba.

The 23-year-old full-back has featured once for Spain and would be Manchester United’s second signing of the current transfer window.

Solskjaer added Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek to his squad for £40 million as they look to improve on their third place finish in last season’s Premier League.

Van de Beek is expected to play alongside Bruno Fernandes and Pogba in the Manchester United midfield this season.

He said of the move: “I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history.

“I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.

“This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group.

“Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that.”

