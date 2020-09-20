Sky Sports apologise to Wilfried Zaha after Patrice Evra comments

Patrice Evra has offered a theory as to why Wilfried Zaha’s spell at Manchester United did not work out.

Zaha joined Man United in 2013 after an impressive spell in the Championship with Crystal Palace.

The winger made his debut for United in the Community Shield that same year. However, he only featured four times in all competitions during his time at Old Trafford.

Zaha soon found himself back at Palace, where he has been arguably their best player over the past four of five seasons. He has since constantly been linked with a big-money move away from Selhurst Park.

Zaha’s spell at Manchester United has long been a case of ‘what if?’

And one of his former teammates at Old Trafford, Patrice Evra, offered up a theory as to why it did not work out for him under David Moyes.

“I think the manager Hodgson is very clever,” Evra said on Sky Sports.

“You have to give him the keys because I think all the Crystal Palace fans know that Zaha deserves better than Crystal Palace with all due respect but he’s such an electric player.

“What ruined his career at Manchester United was he had this true or untrue affair with David Moyes’ daughter at Manchester United. I remember he played every game in pre-season and then he disappeared.”

Presenter Kelly Cates was quick to outline that the background to the particular theory Evra brought up was not known.

“We don’t know the background to that story so probably best leave that one for now”

She also read out a statement on behalf of Sky Sports apologising for Evra’s comments about Zaha and David Moyes’ daugher.

Kelly Cates putting out Evra fires 🔥 😂 pic.twitter.com/fSUbrJQXjA — Matt 🦁 (@MattCFC90) September 19, 2020

Zaha himself previously addressed the rumours earlier this year when speaking to Rio Ferdinand on The Locker Room.

“No one at the club at all told me anything, I didn’t know what to do whatsoever,’ Zaha said.

“I remember tweeting something about it saying ‘silly rumours’ because it was getting too much so I had to say something myself and then I remember the club media messaging me saying ‘you shouldn’t have done that, you shouldn’t have done this’ and I’m thinking you haven’t helped me.

“I’m here by myself, struggling because people are telling me I’ve slept with the manager’s daughter and that’s why you’re not playing me.”

Read More About: David Moyes, Manchester United, patrice evra, Premier League, wilfried zaha