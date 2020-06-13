Quiz: Name The Youngest Premier League Goalscorers Since 2000

How well do you know some of the youngest goalscorers in Premier League history?

Over the past few months we’ve frequently tested your Premier League knowledge, asking you for everything from most appearances, to best free-kick takers, to PFA Team of the Year inclusions.

This time we’ve decided to see how well you know some of the youngest marksmen in Premier League history.

We’re asking you to name the 15 youngest goalscorers in the Premier League since 2000. This is tricky so we’re giving you six minutes and we’ve included both the age the player was at the time and the club they scored for.

Good luck and let us know what score you get. If the quiz fails to load click here.





If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click on the links below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History