Wolves Reportedly Make Approach For QPR’s Ryan Manning

Wolves have reportedly made an approach for QPR’s Irish left-back Ryan Manning in a bid to sign the 23-year-old in January.

Manning has been impressing at Loftus Road after being converted from a midfielder to a left-back by manager Mark Warburton, with his displays attracting Premier League attention.

According to a report from FootballInsider.com, Wolves have made contact with QPR over a potential January move, with Manning thought to be available for just £5 million with his contract set to expire next summer although there is a clause to extend it by one year.

The 23-year-old has featured in all 22 of QPR’s Championship games so far this season and was included in the standby squad for Ireland’s games against New Zealand and Denmark in November but is still yet to win a full senior cap for the Boys in Green.

Warburton recently played down reports linking Manning away from the club, along with outstanding midfielder Ebere Eze, but outlined that Premier League interest isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“I want every one of my players to be linked with every Premier League club – because that means they’re doing outstandingly well. I’m not being sarcastic in any way.

“When a Premier League club comes in for one of your players, whoever it may be – I’m not justifying any of those stories because I’ve got no idea about them – it means they’re doing well for your club.

“The only thing guaranteed is that any player who leaves QPR will do so on QPR’s terms. If you get value for your player then everyone should win.

Should Manning move to Molyneux in the January transfer window then he would join fellow Irish defender Matt Doherty in the Wolves side.

He would likely provide competition for Jonny in the left-wing-back slot, meaning Wolves could line up with him and Doherty on either flank for the second half of the season.