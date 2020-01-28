West Brom Set To Move For Sheffield United’s Callum Robinson

Sheffield United and Ireland striker Callum Robinson could be set for a return to the Championship with high-fliers West Brom reportedly interested in a loan move for the 24-year-old.

Robinson joined the Blades in the summer signing from Preston and has featured in 16 Premier League games this season, scoring one goal.

According to the Express & Star, Robinson had been a target for West Brom during the summer but they missed out to Sheffield United, however manager Slaven Bilic is keen to revisit a deal for the Irish striker.

Bilic is said to be interested in bolstering his striking options as West Brom continue to push for promotion from the Championship with Robinson a potentially strong addition.

The Baggies currently sit top of the table but have failed to win in their last five games, and Robinson’s arrival could be the spark they need to push on in the latter end of the season.

During his last season in the Championship with Preston, Robinson found the net 12 times and notched up three assists despite missing a chunk of the campaign through injury.

Robinson has been in and out of Chris Wilder’s team this season falling behind the likes of David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie in the pecking order, but did start in their recent FA Cup game against Millwall.

The 24-year-old may be feeling that he will get more regular game time at the Hawthorns and he looks to push for a spot in Ireland’s starting XI ahead of March’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia in Bratislava.

Robinson has won 12 caps for the Boys in Green and recently scored his first goal for his country in the 3-1 win over New Zealand in November.