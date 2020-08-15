Waterford manager John Sheridan was embroiled in controversy following his side’s 2-2 draw Dundalk on Friday night.

The club have been in good form since the restart and picked up another promising point against the champions at Oriel Park.

In the aftermath though it was not the result that people were discussing, rather the alleged comments made by John Sheridan.

Following the game, Dundalk manager Vinny Perth spoke to RTE’s Tony O’Donohue. In the interview Perth accused Sheridan of disrespecting the League of Ireland and calling it a ‘pub league.’

“I’m a League of Ireland fan, I have been for a long time. There were some comments made that were disrespectful towards our league and I don’t like them. They came from John [Sheridan]. He was an amazing player, I remember watching him in the World Cup, but this isn’t a pub league, this isn’t a shambles of a league.

“Those comments aren’t good enough. Whatever about me, and he can have a smart comment about where I stand and the pressure I’m under, but this isn’t a pub league. This is a very good league with great people in it.

“I won’t have anyone disrespecting the League of Ireland, it’s too important. You’ve got to have a bit more class about you than that in my opinion.”

“Is that his name?’

Sheridan’s alleged comments have understandably been met with anger from many across the league. The former Irish international was also quizzed on the exchange with Perth.

He claimed not to know the name of his opposite number initially when asked by O’Donohue before saying;

“Oh, is that his name, yeah? Vinny Perth? Right. Yeah, I don’t know what he was going on about. He needs to worry about his own team.”

Waterford boss John Sheridan spoke to @Corktod after a heated evening at Oriel Park #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/9XDbLx8Gqc — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 15, 2020

The controversy over the alleged comments will likely continue into the next few days.

Read More About: Dundalk, John Sheridan, loi premier division, Vinny Perth, waterford