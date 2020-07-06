Virgil Van Dijk Reveals Why He Snubbed Other Clubs To Sign For Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk has explained how manager Jurgen Klopp was a huge influence on his decision to join Liverpool over other clubs who were interested in his signature.

The Dutch defender joined the Reds in January 2018 becoming the world’s most expensive defender signing from Southampton after impressing at St Mary’s.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City had offered Van Dijk the choice to join them however the 28-year-old turned down the opportunity to instead sign for Liverpool.

Speaking in quotes reported by Mirror.co.uk, Van Dijk explained that getting the opportunity to work with Klopp was the main reason he decided to sign for the Reds.

“I had the chance to go to Chelsea and Man City,” he began.

“When you compare the clubs, you look at the history, the town, the current squad, their plans for the near future. But the most important thing you look at is the manager – and Jurgen Klopp is an important reason why I chose for Liverpool.

“Klopp has something special. Is it his energy? Is it his overall image? I sometimes sit and think about what he does and what he has more than others.

“I think it is his man-management. These days that is more important than anything in football. Klopp gives you this great feeling. He is genuinely happy when you walk into the club in the morning.

“It may sound daft, but that really inspires you as a player.

Van Dijk added that despite being very personable with his players, Klopp can also ‘hammer’ his squad in training if that is what’s needed.

“He gives every player a hug after the game. It might be a really small detail, yet it feels good for every player.

“And the next day, he can hammer you in front of the squad in training.

“But then you accept that too. Because you know it is not personal. That way he can demand a lot from us.”