Virgil Van Dijk injury reportedly set to see him ‘miss 7-8 months’ of action

The reports are not good.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is reportedly set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a knee injury picked up in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Van Dijk was on the receiving end of a horrendous challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford early in Saturday’s game at Goodison Park.

Pickford’s tackle went unpunished at the time with Van Dijk forced to come off the field with the injury shortly afterwards. Liverpool and Everton would go on to play out a 2-2 draw.

After the game Jurgen Klopp outlined that Van Dijk’s injury did not look good however the club would have to wait to hear its extent.

According to BeIn Sports, Van Dijk ‘done his ACL’ in the challenge and the Dutch defender will be out for ‘seven or eight’ months of action as a result of the injury.

If that is the case, it will no doubt be a massive blow for Liverpool, with Van Dijk one of their most important players and a key figure in last season’s title win.

Klopp may also have to contend with an injury to Spanish midfielder Thiago who was also on the end of a horror challenge, which saw Everton forward Richarlison sent off late in the game.

Thiago managed to stay on the field for the final few minutes of the game, even having a hand in Liverpool’s disallowed winning goal, however Klopp outlined after the game that he had been injured in the challenge.

Liverpool face Ajax in their opening game of the Champions League on Wednesday before taking on Sheffield United at Anfield on the following Saturday.

