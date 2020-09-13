Former Premier League striker accuses Van Dijk of ‘arrogance’ in Leeds win

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor accused Virgil Van Dijk of showing ‘arrogance’ in Liverpool’s win over Leeds on Saturday.

The champions got off to a winning start against newly promoted Leeds United, but struggled defensively with Marcelo Bielsa’s side pegging them back on three separate occasions.

Leeds’ second goal in particular, which saw striker Patrick Bamford get the better of Van Dijk, will be a cause for concern for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Van Dijk did not look himself throughout the game and former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor felt that the Dutch defender showed some arrogance with his display.

“Everyone knows Virgil van Dijk is an unbelievable defender,” he told TalkSport.

“On the ball he can switch the diagonals, and defensively no one wants to come up against him.

“But I felt yesterday’s performance was, from Van Dijk, arrogant; that flick he made in the goal he gave away, it felt like ‘we are playing Leeds United, it’s going to be an easy game and I can let my standards drop’.

“And in that game, he did [let his standards drop]. Even Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right was poor defensively as well.”

Agbonlahor continued, explaining that despite the quality Van Dijk possesses, he is not yet on the level of Premier League legends like Vincent Kompany and Rio Ferdinand.

“Van Dijk is a great defender, and he will be one of the greatest defenders to ever play the game, but when people start putting him in the Vincent Kompany and Rio Ferdinand bracket…

“I think people forget how good certain players were as time goes by.

“People forget how good Rio Ferdinand was in his prime; you wouldn’t even want to go on the same side of the pitch as him!

“It was the same with Kompany, and John Terry as well; you just wouldn’t want to take them on as you’d have no chance.

