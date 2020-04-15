Vinny Perth Disappointed By FAI’s Approach For Dundalk Coach

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth has confirmed that the FAI have made an approach for Lilywhites assistant coach Ruaidhri Higgins.

Higgins has been Perth’s assistant at Dundalk for the last year and a half however he now looks set to link up with former manager Stephen Kenny as he takes up the senior job at Ireland.

The FAI’s approach for Higgins had been touted, but Dundalk manager Vinny Perth has outlined his disappointment at the way in which it has occurred.

“It’s disappointing that a member of staff that I rate so highly has been approached to move elsewhere,” said Perth in an official statement on Dundalk’s website.

“The manner in which the approach was conducted is something that I’m not happy about and I will leave that with our board of directors and the FAI to deal with.

“I feel very strongly about protecting our staff and players and the board have been exceptional with this since I took over. We have people under contract and those contracts need to be honoured and respected.”

“We fully understand that this is a wonderful opportunity for Ruaidhri,” he said. “I have always said that to win a league title you need league winning staff and I have definitely had that. He has played a key part in our success.

“My job now is to protect Dundalk FC and I have time on my side to make whatever decisions need to be made over the next couple of weeks.”

If Higgins does join Kenny, as it appears as though he will, the 35-year-old would link up with Kenny as well as assistant coaches Keith Andrews and Damien Duff on the new Irish coaching ticker.

Higgins played under Kenny at both Dundalk and Derry City before joining his coaching staff as an opposition analyst at the Lilywhites.