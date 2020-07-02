VAR Controversy As Tottenham Denied Equaliser Against Sheffield United

VAR has ruled out Harry Kane’s goal for Tottenham in their game against Sheffield United due to a handball from Lucas Moura in the build-up.

Sheffield United took the lead in the game through Sander Berge’s first goal for the club however Tottenham appeared to have found an immediate response through Harry Kane just minutes later.

Moura had been running at the Blades defence and appeared to be fouled in the build-up, with Irish defender John Egan clearing the ball off the Brazilian, with it falling to Kane who eventually found the net.

This was why Harry Kane's 'equaliser' was chalked off by VAR. Thoughts?

After much deliberation, VAR decided that despite falling to the ground in the process, the ball had struck Moura on the arm before making its way to Kane, thus resulting in a handball and the goal being ruled out.

The decision seemed extremely harsh on Tottenham with their players understandably furious at the decision.

Speaking of the goal being ruled out at half-time, Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp outlined that he believed it to be one of the worst decisions he has seen.

“This is one of the worst decisions I have ever seen.

“I get the letter of the law but we have to show some common sense. When you get fouled, you have to put your arms down. It was accidental – he’s not meant it.

“It is a horrendous decision. He has got it completely wrong – and this is ruining football, things like this. Unbelievable.”

Both Tottenham and Sheffield United are in the hunt for a European spot in the league with the Blades also on the receiving end of a controversial decision when they were denied a goal in their first game back against Aston Villa.

A win for the Blades would lift them above Tottenham as to look for their first victory since the restart.