VAR denied Liverpool a late winner in the Merseyside derby as they adjudged Sadio Mane to be offside in the build up to Jordan Henderson’s goal.

Liverpool looked as though they had won the game against Everton when captain Henderson latched on to a Mane cross to stick the ball past a weak Jordan Pickford.

VAR had other ideas however as they ruled the goal out for what they claimed was an offside decision in the build-up.

It doesn't get any closer than that…😳🤯 Jordan Henderson was denied a dramatic last-gasp winner after a marginal offside call as 10-man Everton held on for a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in an electric Merseyside derby at Goodison Park! ⚡ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 17, 2020

The decision was one of a number of controversial ones in what was an extremely lively Merseyside derby. Liverpool took the lead early in the game through Mane after a ball from Andy Robertson.

The game’s first flash point came shortly afterwards when Jordan Pickford clattered Virgil Van Dijk in the box in what was a dreadful challenge from the Everton goalkeeper.

An offside decision had just been called however, before the ball came to Van Dijk meaning Pickford’s lunge went unpunished as the defender was forced off shortly afterwards.

Should Jordan Pickford still be on the pitch? 🤔 His tackle on Virgil van Dijk came while the defender was ruled offside, but VAR didn't suggest Michael Oliver gave it another look. pic.twitter.com/owmCaRpzWb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020

Michael Keane equalised for Everton in the first half before Mo Salah’s excellent finish put Liverpool back in the driving seat in the 72th minute.

Everton though have a man in form in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and with 10 minutes to go the striker popped up with a brilliant header to level the game once again.

Both sides pushed for the winner however Everton were reduced to ten-men in the 90th minute when Richarlison saw red for what was a horror challenge on Liverpool midfielder Thiago.

Henderson’s late goal being chalked off was met with controversy as many felt as though Mane was standing in an onside position when he set up his captain.

Something has to be done about VAR. This can’t continue. You CANNOT possibly say Mane is offside there. How is that a clear and obvious mistake? pic.twitter.com/4t0GV4G6DJ — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) October 17, 2020

VAR has made some questionable calls before, but never ever seen it this bad. Focused on an offside call and disregards a clear, leg breaking challenge, and then produces a freeze frame showing Mané onside and ruling it off. This is not football. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 17, 2020

How was that offside? Didn’t even look offside on the replay? Wtf? — James Pearson (@JamesPearson25) October 17, 2020

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also confirmed that Liverpool are waiting to hear the extent of the knee injuries to both Van Dijk and Thiago with the German outlining that his defender’s injury does not look good.

Read More About: everton, Liverpool, merseyside derby, Premier League