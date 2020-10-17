 Close sidebar

VAR denies Liverpool late winner as Richarlison sees red for horror tackle

by Oisin McQueirns

VAR denied Liverpool a late winner in the Merseyside derby as they adjudged Sadio Mane to be offside in the build up to Jordan Henderson’s goal.

Liverpool looked as though they had won the game against Everton when captain Henderson latched on to a Mane cross to stick the ball past a weak Jordan Pickford.

VAR had other ideas however as they ruled the goal out for what they claimed was an offside decision in the build-up.

The decision was one of a number of controversial ones in what was an extremely lively Merseyside derby. Liverpool took the lead early in the game through Mane after a ball from Andy Robertson.

The game’s first flash point came shortly afterwards when Jordan Pickford clattered Virgil Van Dijk in the box in what was a dreadful challenge from the Everton goalkeeper.

An offside decision had just been called however, before the ball came to Van Dijk meaning Pickford’s lunge went unpunished as the defender was forced off shortly afterwards.

Michael Keane equalised for Everton in the first half before Mo Salah’s excellent finish put Liverpool back in the driving seat in the 72th minute.

Everton though have a man in form in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and with 10 minutes to go the striker popped up with a brilliant header to level the game once again.

Both sides pushed for the winner however Everton were reduced to ten-men in the 90th minute when Richarlison saw red for what was a horror challenge on Liverpool midfielder Thiago.

Henderson’s late goal being chalked off was met with controversy as many felt as though Mane was standing in an onside position when he set up his captain.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also confirmed that Liverpool are waiting to hear the extent of the knee injuries to both Van Dijk and Thiago with the German outlining that his defender’s injury does not look good.

Author: Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com

