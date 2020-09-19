Manchester United were unhappy with VAR as Crystal Palace were forced to retake a penalty after David De Gea was adjudged to have come off his line.

Man United found themselves a goal down at Old Trafford against Palace following Andros Townsend’s first half-effort and were involved in VAR penalty controversy in the second period.

The Red Devils struggled to get a foot-hold in the game and conceded a penalty in the second half via a handball from defender Victor Lindelof.

The decision seemed harsh with very little intention from the defender in a similar fashion to the penalty Leeds conceded from a handball against Liverpool last weekend.

The spot-kick was given, however striker Jordan Ayew found his shot well saved low to his right by David De Gea to keep the lead at one goal.

Play resumed however it was stopped a few seconds later as VAR checked the penalty and outlined that De Gea had moved off his line and that the kick would be retaken.

This time it was Wilfried Zaha who stepped up and he made no mistake, making it 2-0. United grabbed a goal back in the game through new signing Donny van de Beek however Zaha netted once again to hand Palace all three points.

United fans were understandably frustrated about the display but also by the decision by VAR to make Palace retake the penalty.

The result may hammer home the fact that United need more activity in the transfer window. Speaking before the game Patrice Evra outlined that he was disappointed by their apparent reluctance to spend in the market this window.

“I feel like it’s deja vu,” said Evra.

“We make more impact on social media than the reality. That’s why the fans are disappointed. They get frustrated.”

I’m optimistic. I am confident because as the people know I am always behind Manchester United but I am disappointed.”

