VAR Admit Mistake Mid-Game In Not Sending Spurs’ Lo Celso Off

VAR officials admitted they got a red card decision wrong during Tottenham’s defeat Chelsea on Saturday conceding that Giovanni Lo-Celso should have been sent off for a challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Argentine midfielder caught Azpilicueta with what appeared to be a stamp on his leg in a tackle that looked for all the world as though it would be worthy of a red card.

The decision was referred to the Video Assistant Referee but after a review it was decided that Lo Celso would not be receiving his marching orders for the challenge.

Azpilicueta luckily escaped injury following the incident and although Lo Celso stayed on the field, BT Sport’s commentary team outlined later in the game that officials from Stockley Park had informed them that they actually got the decision wrong, with it being a case of “human error.”

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) also confirmed that Lo Celso would not be facing a retrospective ban as the challenge was seen and scrutinised by the officials both at the game and at Stockley Park.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea all three points against Tottenham but speaking to BT Sport after the game, Lampard outlined his frustration at Lo Celso remaining on the field.

“It is not good enough,” he said.

“You need to shout, because that is not good enough.

“The whole world saw that. I hate to stand here and call [for] a red card, but that is a leg breaker.

“I am not saying anything about the referee on the spot, because it is hard there, but it is not good enough.”

For Mourinho at Tottenham the defeat represents another blow in their bid to climb into the top four while Chelsea’s victory solidifies them in the final Champions League spot.