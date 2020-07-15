Virgil Van Dijk Error Gifts Arsenal Equaliser In Liverpool Clash

An uncharacteristic error from Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk handed Arsenal an equaliser during their game at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

Liverpool took the lead in the game after 20 minutes when Andy Robertson’s cross from the left found Sadio Mane in the box for a simple finish and his 17th league goal of the season.

The champions’ lead however lasted just 12 minutes and Arsenal’s goal came as a result of an error from Van Dijk, who, after being put under pressure from Reiss Nelson, tried to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper Alisson.

His pass however was intercepted by striker Alexander Lacazette who rounded the keeper to easily finish for the equaliser.

Van Dijk has been one of Liverpool’s key men over the past couple of seasons and will no doubt be in the running once again for the PFA Player of the Year but there’s no doubt he was at fault for Arsenal’s opener.

The error was Van Dijk’s first which led to a goal this season and only the second of his Liverpool career to date.

The Gunners took the lead in the game just before the break and it was another individual error which led to the goal as Alisson misplaced a pass and found Lacazette instead of a teammate.

The Frenchman did well to latch onto the ball and find youngster Reiss Nelson in the area who confidently finished to put the Gunners 2-1 up against Liverpool.

Should Liverpool lose then it would mean that they would not be able to reach 100 points in the Premier League. If they win their last three games they will finish on 102 points – the most ever recorded in the Premier League.

