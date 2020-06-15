Home Football Umbro Issue Apology Following Release Of New Linfield Away Kit

Umbro Issue Apology Following Release Of New Linfield Away Kit

Oisin McQueirns June 15, 2020

Umbro have released a statement apologising for any offence caused by the release of a new away kit the company produced for Linfield FC.

The kit came under scrutiny last week with many feeling it closely resembled the colours used by the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) loyalist paramilitary group.

Linfield released a statement dismissing the similarity in their design as ‘totally coincidental and entirely unintentional,’ stating that the club was ‘totally opposed to all forms of bigotry, prejudice, violence and discrimination.’

On Monday, Umbro’s statement apologised for any offence the kit caused while outlining that the design was ‘based purely on guidance from the club’

“At Umbro we believe in the unifying and democratic power of football. This is why we are opposed to all forms of discrimination, discriminatory behaviour and violence.

“Kit designs are a collaborative process and this kit was based purely on guidance from the club. We apologise unreservedly for any offence we have unintentionally been party to.”

Umbro’s statement concluded by confirming that they would not be promoting the kit across any of their channels.

“Furthermore there will be no promotion of this product on any Umbro channels.”

Linfield’s full statement from last week reads as follows;

“Earlier this week Linfield FC revealed images of the club’s new Away kit for the 2020/21 season.

“The design has met with approval from large numbers of supporters but unfortunately and sadly, there have been certain suggestions from a small number from outside the club which this club can not ignore.

“For the avoidance of all doubt, the design is of a football kit for a football club and any similarity / likeness / resemblance with any other design used by any other entity is totally coincidental and entirely unintentional.

“Any allegation or inference to the contrary is robustly and vigorously rejected by this club which prides itself on being inclusive, open to all and representative of all.

“Linfield FC is totally opposed to all forms of bigotry, prejudice, violence and discrimination.”

