The ultimate quiz of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season

Brought to you by

The UEFA Champions League may have been out of our lives for almost six months, but it is now back in full swing.

After an extended campaign, we have reached the final stage, with PSG and Bayern Munich vying to become champions of Europe.

_____

Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich

The stage is set in Lisbon for a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain.

For PSG it’s their first-ever time reaching this stage of the competition. The French side impressively dismantled RB Leipzig in the semi-final 3-0.

Goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat, booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final.

Their opponents, Bayern Munich, also achieved a 3-0 win in their last four clash, defeating Lyon, despite the French side making it very difficult for Hans-Dieter Flick’s men.

A brace for Serge Gnabry and one from Robert Lewandowski handed them victory.

_____

Players to watch

There will be a host of superstars on display for both sides when they take the field in Lisbon on Sunday.

Neymar has really come into his own in the last two games and has been the catalyst for PSG’s first ever run to the UEFA Champions League final.

The Brazilian alongside his strike partner Kylian Mbappe will be crucial if PSG are to lift the trophy.

Mbappe has long been a big game player despite his tender age and will be looking to excel in his first UEFA Champions League final.

The 21-year-old has already netted 30 goals this season and back to full fitness, he could cause real problems for Bayern Munich’s defence.

For Bayern Munich, their quality is in abundance however no player in world football has arguably had as good a season as striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish frontman has netted 55 times this season in all competitions and 15 times in the UEFA Champions League, with PSG’s defence tasked with the unenviable challenge of trying to keep him quiet.

Should they do that, however, they’ll still need to deal with Serge Gnabry, whose two goals against Lyon made it nine in nine for him in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Both sides have firepower in spades.

____

Prediction

When your team possesses Neymar and Mbappe it’s very difficult to pick against them however this looks like its destined to be Bayern Munich’s year.

The German side have won 10 straight in the UEFA Champions League and 20 in all competitions, making their form entering the final arguably the finest ever.

If Bayern can hold firm defensively then they should have enough firepower to punish PSG when needed, meaning it will be a third UEFA Champions League triumph come Sunday.

_____

It’s back, get ready!

Ahead of the mouthwatering final, we want to test your knowledge of this year’s UEFA Champions League campaign. You have five minutes to get full marks on this quiz about the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season.

Let us know how you do. If the quiz fails to load click here.





_____

All eyes on the return of the UEFA Champions League #UCLisBack #ForTheLoveOfIt.

Follow Pepsi Max!

Twitter https://twitter.com/PepsiMaxIreland

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PepsiMaxIreland

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/pepsimaxire/

Read More About: uefa champions league, UEFA Champions League quiz