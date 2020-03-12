UEFA Reportedly Set To Postpone Euros Until 2021; Suspend CL & EL

UEFA are reportedly set to postpone the upcoming European Championships set for this summer, until 2021 following the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report in French publication L’Equipe, the sport’s governing body will announce the postponement of the international tournament until 2021 in addition to the suspension of both the Champions League and the Europa League.

UEFA announced on Thursday that they would be calling a meeting next Tuesday, March 17th, to discuss the future of of all European soccer competitions amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The report states that at the meeting UEFA will announced the postponement and suspensions of the three European tournaments in question.

UEFA released the following statement on the upcoming videoconference;

“In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020. Further communication will be made following those meetings.

Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia which is set for March 26th is also in doubt with the Slovakian FA writing to UEFA to request that the game not be played amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The Slovakian FA released the following statement on their official website.

“The SFZ respects all measures already taken by state authorities and institutions in relation to the spread of COVID-19.

“As the situation surrounding the spread of coronavirus and the number of infections with this virus is increasing in Slovakia and so is happening in neighbouring European countries, the SFZ decided on the basis of the Central Crisis Staff with measures published by the Public Health Authority of the Slovak Republic and social events, send a letter to UEFA. “In this official document, SFZ asks for the relegation of the EURO 2020 Slovakia – Ireland qualifying match to be scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the National Football Stadium, which would take place in a substitute period.”