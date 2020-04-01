UEFA Confirm Postponement Of Ireland’s Rescheduled Playoff Against Slovakia

UEFA have confirmed that all the European Championship playoffs that had been rescheduled from March to June have now been postponed until further notice.

This, of course, includes Ireland’s game against Slovakia which had initially been set for March 26th before being rescheduled for June due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

All national team games for both men and women (including Ireland’s Euro 2021 qualifier against Ukraine) will be off in June, with no word yet on a new date as European football’s governing body continues to plan around the coronavirus crisis.

UEFA took the decision following a videoconference meeting with the general secretaries of all 55 UEFA member associations on Wednesday.

All other UEFA competition matches, including the centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice.

The governing body have also confirmed the postponement of the Champions League and Europa League until further notice.

The full UEFA statement following the meeting reads as follows;

Following today’s videoconference meeting with the general secretaries of all 55 UEFA member associations and recommendations made by the working groups created on 17 March, the UEFA Executive Committee took a series of decisions, as follows:

On competition matters:

• All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice. This includes the play-off matches for UEFA EURO 2020 and qualifying matches for UEFA Women’s EURO 2021.

• All other UEFA competition matches, including the centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice.

• Youth national team competitions:

(i) the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament scheduled for May 2020 is cancelled;

(ii) the UEFA European Women’s Under-19 Championship final tournament scheduled for July 2020 is cancelled;

(iii) the UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship final tournament scheduled for May 2020 is postponed until further notice (as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA U 17 Women’s World Cup);

(iv) the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament scheduled for July 2020 is postponed until further notice (as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA U-20 World Cup).

• The UEFA Futsal Champions League finals scheduled for April 2020 are postponed until further notice.

• The deadlines related to all 2020/21 UEFA club competitions are postponed until further notice, in particular as regards the admission process and the registration of players. UEFA will set new deadlines in due course.