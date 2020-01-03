UEFA Name Troy Parrott In 50 Young Players To Watch In 2020

UEFA have included Irish striker Troy Parrott in their list of 50 young players to watch in 2020 as the 17-year-old continues to build his reputation in the game.

Parrott has become a part of the Tottenham first team over the past season, making his Premier League debut under new manager Jose Mourinho as well as starting in the League Cup defeat to Colchester.

The striker also made his senior Irish debut against New Zealand in November while continuing to shine for Stephen Kenny’s U21s, finding the net four times in four games at the level.

Parrott is included on the list alongside some of European football’s most promising youngsters including the likes of Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Barcelona’s Ansu Fati.

“A striker who is answering every question asked of him, Parrott made his senior Republic of Ireland debut in 2019 and played his first Premier League match in December,” UEFA say of the 17-year-old.

Parrott could see himself getting further game time for Spurs this weekend as Mourinho’s men take on Robbie Keane’s Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round.

Tottenham will be without captain Harry Kane after the striker picked up a hamstring injury in the loss to Southampton and Parrott could be the man thrown in to replace him up top.

Kane could miss up to six weeks with the injury meaning Parrott will likely see himself in and around the first team squad more frequently.