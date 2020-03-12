UEFA Call Meeting To Discuss European Football’s Response To COVID-19

UEFA have announced that they will be calling a meeting on St Patrick’s Day – March 17th – with all their stakeholders to discuss the future of all European soccer competitions amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The videoconference will include all domestic and European competitions in addition to Euro 2020 which has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks.

UEFA’s official statement reads as follows;

“In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.Further communication will be made following those meetings.

more to follow.