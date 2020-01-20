UEFA Confirm John Delaney Has Resigned With Immediate Effect

UEFA have confirmed that John Delaney has left his position as UEFA Executive Committee member with immediate effect.

Delaney was elected to his role with UEFA in 2017 and his tenure with the governing body was set to end in 2021 however he has today stepped aside.

He had not been invited to any of their meetings since his resignation from the FAI in 2019 following the controversy surrounding a €100,000 bridging loan he gave to the association.

UEFA released a statement confirming Delaney’s departure from the association in which they praised his work in expanding the European Championships to 24 teams in 2016.

“UEFA takes note of John Delaney’s resignation with immediate effect from his position as UEFA Executive Committee member which was due to end in 2021.

“During his time on the Executive Committee, John Delaney played a leading role in helping UEFA to achieve many things. He was instrumental in the expansion of the EURO to 24 teams, which proved such a success in 2016.

“Several teams that may not otherwise have qualified proved that they have a contribution to make on the biggest stage, with Wales’ run to the semifinals and Iceland’s elimination of England standing out as examples of this.

“He was an important figure in the move to centralise the TV rights across national team competitions – something which has benefitted all UEFA member associations and which was rolled out into the new UEFA Nations League tournament.

“UEFA wishes him well in the future.”