UEFA Confirm New Date For Ireland’s Crucial Euro Playoff

UEFA have confirmed that Ireland’s European Championship playoff against Slovakia will now take place on Thursday October 8th.

The game had originally been scheduled for March of this year however the COVID-19 crisis caused the playoff as well as the Euro 2020 tournament to be postponed.

Should Ireland defeat Slovakia away from home then they would meet the winner of Northern Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final on November 12th.

The playoff however will not be Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge.

The FAI have confirmed that it will come in the UEFA Nations League in September against Bulgaria with his first game in the Aviva Stadium coming against Finland in the same month.

NEWS | Stephen Kenny's first game in charge of 🇮🇪 will be away to 🇧🇬 in September The first home game @AVIVAStadium will be against 🇫🇮 in the same month Also confirmed, @EURO2020 Play-Off Semi-Final away to 🇸🇰 is set for October 8#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/pAQOyYT7SO — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 17, 2020

At the press conference UEFA also confirmed the fate of this season’s Champions League which will be settled over a period of 12 days in a knockout tournament in Lisbon in August.

The eight teams remaining in the competition will take part in a straight knockout tournament between August 12th and 23rd while the four remaining last-16 second-leg matches will take place on August 7th and 8th.

The revised schedule for this season’s tournament can be found below;

2019/20 UEFA Champions League schedule

7-8 August: Round of 16 second legs (venues to be confirmed)

12-15 August: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)

18-19 August: Semi-finals (Lisbon)

23 August: Final (Lisbon)

All fixtures will kick off at 21:00

As for next season’s competition League of Ireland champions Dundalk will begin their Champions League campaign in the first qualifying round which will take place on August 18th/19th.

Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City will begin their Europa League campaign on August 27th in the first qualifying round.

UEFA also confirmed that the qualifying rounds of the two competitions will be played in single legs, with the exception of the UEFA Champions League play-offs.