UEFA Announce Postponement Of Champions League & Europa League Finals

UEFA have officially confirmed that this year’s Champions League and Europa League finals have been postponed indefinitely following the coronavirus crisis.

Reports had suggested last week that June was initially selected for both games with June 24th the date set for the Europa League final and June 27th for the Champions League equivalent.

That has now been changed with a statement from the sport’s governing body explaining that there has been no dates set for the finals that had originally been set to take place in May.

“As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA has today formally taken the decision to postpone the following matches, originally scheduled for May 2020:

UEFA Women’s Champions League Final

UEFA Europa League Final

UEFA Champions League Final

“No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, will analyse the options available. The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course.”

The men’s Champions League final had been set to take place at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium but will be moved to a later date along with the Women’s Champions League and Europa League deciders which had been originally scheduled for 24 and 27 May respectively.