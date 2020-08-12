Twitter have apologised to Manchester United defender Phil Jones following a tweet appearing to mock the England international.

Jones was the subject of a post which looked to take aim at him by Twitter’s verified @TwitterUK account. It posted, ‘Name a better footballer than Phil Jones.’

On Wednesday night the social media platform said it had removed the tweet.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United complained to Twitter about the post, with the company apologising to both the player and the club.

A Twitter spokesperson said: “Our aim was to showcase our new product feature, conversation controls, which allows you to select who can reply to a Tweet.

“It was not our intention to cause upset and once we realised our mistake, we immediately deleted the Tweet.”

Jones has had a difficult season at Old Trafford in 2019/20. He played just two Premier League games this season and is currently suffering from a knee injury.

The injury has kept him out of Manchester United’s Europa League squad in Cologne. The 28-year-old made the last of eight appearances this season in January’s FA Cup fourth-round win at Tranmere.

Jones has spent nine years at the Red Devils making 224 appearances since his arrival from Blackburn. The centre-back has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

West Ham have reportedly shown interest in Jones, who could link up with his former manager David Moyes.

Speaking on Jones’ injury Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said;

“Phil has been following an individualised training programme during the post-lockdown period to optimise recovery from a knee problem,” Solskjaer told the club website.

“It was a good opportunity as we had sufficient cover in defensive positions for the remaining Premier League games and he will continue to work with a fitness coach at the Aon Training Complex, while the squad are in Germany.”