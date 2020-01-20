Darren Bent Calls For More Opportunities For Tottenham’s Troy Parrott

Former Tottenham and England striker Darren Bent believes that Troy Parrott should be given more opportunities at the club following the injury to Harry Kane.

Parrott was handed his Premier League debut by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho in December but he hasn’t feature since that game against Burnley, despite the club’s only other out and out striker, Kane, suffering injury.

The 17-year-old is seemingly in limbo at the club, not featuring for either the U23s or the senior team, with some feeling that he should look to exit Tottenham either on loan or permanently.

One former Spurs man who believes the Irish international striker deserves more of a chance is Darren Bent, who outlined that he is a big fan of Parrott when speaking to Talksport over the weekend.

“I do think they need a striker. I’d love to see Troy Parrott step up because I’m a big fan.”

“I’d love to see him get the opportunity but for whatever reason he’s not getting the opportunities.”

In his press conference two weeks ago, Mourinho outlined that the club didn’t have another striker aside from Kane which seemingly didn’t bode well for Parrott’s chances of seeing first team action.

“I know you want to speak about Harry, I don’t want to speak about Harry because if I speak too much I get depressed, and then you say I’m miserable and in a bad mood. It’s better to speak about things that make me laugh

“We don’t have another one (striker). There is not a striker in the squad. We have only one, he is not fit, we don’t have another one.”

The young striker had reportedly been offered a new multi-year-deal at the club at the beginning of this month – his current one expires in summer 2021 – which could be agreed on when he turns 18 in February.

Parrott would have been hoping for at least some first team action ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff semi-final against Slovakia in March.

The striker made his international debut in Ireland’s 3-1 win over New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in November and has featured for Tottenham in both the Premier League and the League Cup this season.