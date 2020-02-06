Troy Parrott Signs New Long Term Contract With Tottenham

Troy Parrott has signed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur. The Ireland striker signed the new contract with the north London club after turning 18 on Tuesday.

According to several reports, Parrott has signed a three-year contract with Spurs.

Parrott has been with Spurs since the summer of 2018 and has made two senior appearances this season in both the Premier League and the League Cup.

The striker has impressed at underage level for Tottenham since his arrival at the club, scoring six goals in four games in this season’s UEFA Youth League.

He had been expected to feature more frequently for the first team in Harry Kane’s absence.

Jose Mourinho, though, hasn’t included Parrott in a squad since their Champions League game against Bayern Munich in December.

The Dubliner had been linked with a loan move away from the club on loan.

Championship sides Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers had all reportedly been interested in a short-term deal for Parrott in January but a move never materialised – potentially due to a UEFA rule.

According to The Evening Standard, Dutch club ADO Den Haag were also keen on signing him on loan.

With Parrott now committing his long term future to Tottenham, he could find himself with the opportunity to go out on loan in the summer.

Mourinho has spoken frequently about the young striker.

However, the Spurs coach outlined a few weeks ago that he doesn’t feel Parrott is ready to shoulder the responsibility of being a first-team regular at the club quite yet.

“I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes, he can have minutes.

“I’m not saying he’s not able to have minutes but to put on his shoulders the responsibility of replacing somebody to be replaced, I don’t think he’s ready at all.”

Parrott recently made his Irish senior debut starting in Mick McCarthy’s side’s 3-1 win over New Zealand in November.

“He will be hoping that he can at least see some game time ahead of Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia in March.