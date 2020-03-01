Troy Parrott Sees Minutes But Mourinho Reiterates He Is Still “Not Ready”

Irish striker Troy Parrott saw Premier League minutes for the first time since December on Sunday coming off the bench in Tottenham’s 3-2 loss to Wolves.

Parrott was named on the bench by Jose Mourinho and was introduced to the action in stoppage time as Spurs searched for an equaliser against their top six rivals.

The north London club are in the midst of an injury crisis up front with both Harry Kane and Heung min-Son both long-term absentees for Mourinho’s side.

Despite this, Parrott has rarely been involved since the injuries with Mourinho previously claiming that he felt the Irish international wasn’t quite ready for regular first team action.

The 18-year-old’s inclusion in Sunday’s squad and introduction late in the game appeared to be an indication of Mourinho’s increased faith in Parrott however after the loss the Spurs boss was quick to reiterate his stance on the striker.

“He’s not ready. He’s not ready,” said Mourinho in quotes reported by Football.London.

“He’s a good kid we want to help, not only on the pitch but off it. He’s a kid who’s going to have real opportunity but when we decide it’s right.

“He was on the bench because Lamela said he was not ready to go on it. He was on the bench so for the past five minutes we brought him on to give some more space for Dele.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp does not share the same view on Parrott as Mourinho and outlined last week that he believes the Irish striker has the ability to go to the very top.

“With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min sidelined, his is a name on the lips of Spurs supporters. Mourinho has claimed Parrott is ‘not ready’ but my sources at Tottenham say he is the real deal, with all the attributes to go to the very top.

“He has power, pace and is not the type to be fazed by a challenge.

“He’s been training with the first team, learning from the master Kane and has been capped by Ireland.”