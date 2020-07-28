Championship side Millwall are reportedly leading the chase to sign Tottenham Hotspur and Ireland striker Troy Parrott on loan from Tottenham.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Tottenham are looking to send Parrott on loan next season with Millwall among a host of clubs interested in the 18-year-old.

The report outlines that Spurs would prefer to keep Parrott in London and that the Irish international has been given a ‘glowing reference’ by Millwall loanee Jayson Molumby.

Molumby has played alongside Parrott with the Ireland Under-21 side and impressed during his time at the Den featuring 36 times in the Championship as Millwall finished ninth.

Parrott was handed his Premier League debut earlier this season by Jose Mourinho but despite Tottenham being limited up top due to injuries the young striker only managed six minutes of action in the league.

The 18-year-old had been heavily linked with a loan move to Charlton in January however it never materialised.

If Parrott were to join Millwall on loan then he would be following in the footsteps of teammate Harry Kane who spent a season at the Lions in 2012.

Kane featured 27 times for Millwall in all competitions scoring nine goals.

It’s clear that Parrott has a big future at Tottenham and is very highly rated by many at the club and a loan deal to gain vital first team football seems like the next logical step in his career.

Parrott missed the Premier League restart following appendix surgery. However, Mourinho frequently outlined throughout the season that he did not feel the young striker was ready for consistent first-team action at the club.

The 18-year-old will also be hoping that more first-team minutes will help him into international contention under new Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Parrott was a staple of Kenny’s Ireland Under-21 side and made his senior debut against New Zealand in November.