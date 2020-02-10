“I Wish He’d Gone To Charlton On Loan, It’d Be Better For Us”

Irish manager Mick McCarthy has outlined that he wished Tottenham striker Troy Parrott had gone out on loan in January to gain vital first-team experience.

Parrott was capped by McCarthy in November’s friendly against New Zealand.

But the 18-year-old has rarely been involved in the Spurs squad over the past two months, only making the bench twice since his Premier League debut.

Jose Mourinho had previously outlined that he doesn’t feel Parrott is yet ready for regular first-team action, despite many clamouring for him to be handed a bigger role in the first team in the absence of the injured Harry Kane.

Parrott was linked with a loan move away from the north London club in the January transfer window. Championship clubs such as Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR were all said to have been interested in signing him on a short-term deal.

The loan never materialised, however, reportedly due to a UEFA homegrown rule.

Parrott has remained at Spurs and is thus unlikely to feature regularly between now and Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia in exactly 50 days time.

Parrott signed a new contract last week which will keep him at the club until 2023.

But, speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy outlined that he would’ve preferred to have seen the striker leave the club in January on loan.

“I wish he’d gone to Charlton to play games on loan,” he said.

“I don’t know, it’s great for him financially he’s got a new contract but he’s not going to play is he?

“I’m not bothered what length of contract he’s got or what, or what he does, it’s playing football I need to see him doing.

“He was deprived of that because of his age at the end of it. It’s great for him, I’m delighted, thrilled. But I wish he was playing football somewhere, it’d be much better for us.”

McCarthy also outlined that Parrott’s lack of game time means that it is highly unlikely the 18-year-old makes the final squad for next month’s game.

“Absolutely. If he’s not playing competitive football, he’s got very little chance of playing in the squad.”