Championship Sides Reportedly Interested In Loan Move For Troy Parrott

Championship sides, QPR, Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday are all reportedly interested in a loan deal for 17-year-old Tottenham striker Troy Parrott.

According to the Evening Standard, Parrott is set to sign a new long-term deal with Spurs when he turns 18 early next month and is said to be keen on a loan for first team football.

Charlton had been linked with a move for the Irish international last week and are still said to be keen as they look to add cover for the potentially exiting striker Lyle Taylor.

QPR are also in the market for a striker after Burnley’s Nahki Wells returned to his parent club from his loan spell and Mark Warburton has had a good track record of giving youth a chance since his arrival at the club.

The R’s also currently have Luke Amos and Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham meaning they could be seen as the perfect destination for Parrott, providing the club let him leave.

Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in Parrott as they look to push towards the promotion places in the Championship this season.

A loan move does look like the most logical next step in Parrott’s career despite Mourinho’s previous reluctance to let him leave the club.

Speaking last week, the Tottenham boss claimed that he feels the young striker is not yet ready for regular first-team football.

“I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes, he can have minutes.

“I’m not saying he’s not able to have minutes, but to put on his shoulders the responsibility of replacing somebody to be replaced, I don’t think he’s ready at all.”

Parrott recently made his Irish senior debut starting in Mick McCarthy’s side’s 3-1 win over New Zealand in November.

Spurs also reportedly remain in the hunt for a senior centre-forward, with talks ongoing for AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and Willian Jose of Real Sociedad another target