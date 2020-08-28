Troy Parrott says he took Jose Mourinho’s comments ‘on the chin’

Irish striker Troy Parrott outlined that he took comments from Jose Mourinho ‘on the chin’ after the Tottenham manager claimed he wasn’t ready for first team action.

Troy Parrott joined Millwall on a season loan from Spurs this summer. The 18-year-old was in and around the Tottenham first team last season.

Mourinho handed Parrott his Premier League debut however he limited his first team action – despite Tottenham’s lack of options up front.

The Tottenham manager persistently said Parrott was not ready for the opportunity last season. He will be hoping he can show his worth at the Den ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

Parrott was asked about Mourinho’s comments and in quotes reported by Newsatden.co.uk, he outlined that he took the words on the chin.

“To be fair, he’s such an experienced manager and he’s done nearly everything in the game. If he feels like that’s right then there must be some truth in it and I had to take it on the chin.

“I knew I just had to keep my head down in training and keep working hard. And getting this loan now is hopefully going to help me improve and push on.

🤤 Our new kit + our new signing 🤤#Millwall pic.twitter.com/sTEfFs2IWZ — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) August 1, 2020

“There were little conversations that were being had [at Spurs]. I was speaking to coaching staff and players finding out what I needed to do to be better. Because obviously Mourinho has worked with some of the best strikers there’s ever been. To get advice off him was great.

“I knew what I needed to do. It was helpful advice.”

Parrott was included in Stephen Kenny’s first Irish squad earlier this week. The Boys in Green face Bulgaria and Finland in the UEFA Nations League next month.

The 18-year-old won one senior cap for Ireland, starting in a win against New Zealand in November 2019.

